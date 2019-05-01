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  • Healthier gums. Gently does it. Healthier gums. Gently does it. Healthier gums. Gently does it.

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6859/68

    Healthier gums. Gently does it.

    Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while improving your gum health up to 100% more vs a manual toothbrush

    See all benefits

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    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all ProtectiveClean

    Healthier gums. Gently does it.

    Improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual

    • Built-in pressure sensor
    • 3 modes
    • 1 x BrushSync feature
    • Travel case
    Whitens teeth in just one week

    Whitens teeth in just one week

    Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stainremoval bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

    Choose from three modes

    Choose from three modes

    This toothbrush allows you to customize your brushing to your own needs, with a choice of three modes. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning. White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains. And Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums.

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

    Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

    Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums. To prevent this, your Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean emits a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to ease off on the pressure.

    Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

    Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

    A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

    Encouragement to brush thoroughly

    Encouragement to brush thoroughly

    Need an electric toothbrush with a timer? Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

    Makes traveling easier for you

    Makes traveling easier for you

    Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V, 50-60 Hz

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White and Light Blue

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 ProtectiveClean
      Brush heads
      1 W2 Optimal White
      Travel case
      1
      Charger
      1
      UV sanitizer
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      • Improves gum health in only two weeks
      • Helps reduce cavities
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
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