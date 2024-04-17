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  • Effortless Set Up, Instant Peace of Mind. Effortless Set Up, Instant Peace of Mind. Effortless Set Up, Instant Peace of Mind.
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    Home Safety Wireless Spotlight Camera

    HSP5800/01

    Effortless Set Up, Instant Peace of Mind.

    Make the night bright with the powerful motion activated spotlight.Perfect for use inside or out with fully weatherproof design.No wiring,place anywhere thanks to the rechargeable battery&pair with a solar panel and you never have to charge

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    Home Safety Wireless Spotlight Camera

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    See all Security cameras

    Effortless Set Up, Instant Peace of Mind.

    Feel Safe. Feel Home.

    • Indoor & Outdoor use
    • Powerful Motion Activated Ligh
    • Full colour night vision
    • Person and vehicle detection
    Day & night confidence

    Day & night confidence

    See every detail day or night in 2K+ clarity with infrared and color night vision

    Perfect for outside or in

    Perfect for outside or in

    Fully outdoor certified with hardwearing materials that wont crack or peel

    Make the night bright

    Make the night bright

    See in the dark in full color clarity with the built-in motion-activated spotlight

    Wire-free & hassle-free

    Wire-free & hassle-free

    Battery-powered so its easy to set up and use, with local support at every step

    Always on even if your Wi-Fi drops

    Always on even if your Wi-Fi drops

    All events are recorded on the MicroSD card* and can be reviewed once Wi-Fi is restored

    Customize your alert zone

    Customize your alert zone

    Create an active zone so you only get alerts when motion is detected in the active area

    Get the alerts that matter

    Get the alerts that matter

    Prioritize AI detection for movement, people and vehicles

    Two-way talk from anywhere

    Two-way talk from anywhere

    Communicate instantly and clearly through the built-in speaker and microphone

    Anti-theft design

    Anti-theft design

    Smart gravity sensors will activate the alarm siren and alert you if anyone tries to remove the camera

    Wi-Fi connected for total control

    Wi-Fi connected for total control

    Simply connect your camera to Wi-Fi, and your'e in control from wherever you are

    Keep your data yours

    Keep your data yours

    Feel secure with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks plus biometric recognition to safeguard your app

    Secure storage options

    Secure storage options

    Up to 128GB MicroSD card*, secured with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks.

    Power on 24/7

    Power on 24/7

    Combine with an optional solar panel for infinite charging

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Night vision
      Yes, Colour night vision with spotlight Infrared visibility up to 8 M
      Two-way audio
      Yes
      Noise cancellation
      Yes
      Data encryption
      End-to-end encryption, AES 128bit
      Local storage (SD-card)
      Up to 128GB MicroSD Slot (SD card not included)
      Person detection
      Yes
      Animal detection
      No
      Real-time alerts
      Yes
      Alert settings
      Yes
      Spotlight
      Yes
      Siren
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 years
      Removable battery
      No
      WiFi Frequency
      2.4 Ghz
      Minimum Network Requirements
      2Mbps
      Image Sensor
      4MP
      Video Format
      2K+
      Motion Sensor
      PIR

    • Technical Specifications

      Power Source
      Rechargeable Battery (5900mAh)
      Charger
      USB-C Charger, adapter not included (compatible with DC 5V 2A)
      Charging Time
      Around 7,5 hours
      Battery Life Expectancy
      4 months (based on 15 events during the day and 5 events at night for 10 seconds per event (30% LED brightness at night))

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      66 mm
      Product Width
      146 mm
      Product Height
      60 mm
      Product Weight
      268 g

    • Durability

      Operating Temperature
      -20° C to 50°
      Weatherproof
      Yes
      IP rating
      IP67

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    • *MicroSD card sold separately
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