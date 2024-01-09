HSP5500/01
The full 360° View of those closest to you
See the full 360° day & night with 2K clarity & enhanced night vision. Follow all the action with pan & tilt and advanced motion tracking. And for added peace of mind, we’ve added a privacy shutter to respect your privacy when you’re homeSee all benefits
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Follow all the action with pan & tilt and advanced motion tracking
Go beyond Full HD with brilliant 2K clarity and enhanced night vision
The average customer sets up in under 2 minutes, plus it's simple to use with local support at every step
All events are recorded on the MicroSD card* and can be reviewed once Wi-Fi is restored
Use the camera to communicate directly with people and pets via the app
Prioritize AI detection for people, pets, and sounds, or even a child crying & respond by triggering the built-in siren or two-way talk.
Feel secure with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks plus biometric recognition to safeguard your app
Simply slide the privacy shutter closed for added peace of mind
Thanks to continuous power, you can choose to continuously record to the MicroSD card* for CCTV-style monitoring
Simply connect your camera to Wi-Fi, and youre in control from wherever you are
Up to 128GB MicroSD card*, secured with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Weight and Dimensions
Durability
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