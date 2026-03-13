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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Food processor
Discontinued
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HR7628/01
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Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Food processor
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7628/01
All (7)
What is the plastic wave disc of my Philips food processor for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
What is the plastic knife of my Philips food processor for?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
How to attach the bowl to my Philips food processor
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
The lid of my Philips food processor will not lock properly
Vegetables in my Philips food processor end up mashed
Chopping bowl tools of my Philips food processor do not work
The motor of my Philips food processor will not run steadily
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