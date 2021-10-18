2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.
280W
5 speeds + turbo
Strip beaters & dough hooks
Lightweight
Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.
A selection of 5 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Biba17
18/10/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best!
A wonderful product. The mixer is everything I expected from the brand. I recommend it for any household.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Mixer
Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor