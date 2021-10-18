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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionPhilips Daily Collection Mixer

HR3704/11

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.

See all benefits

Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters

Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

  • 280W

  • 5 speeds + turbo

  • Strip beaters & dough hooks

  • Lightweight

Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*

Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.

Powerful 280W motor

5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

A selection of 5 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

18/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The best!

A wonderful product. The mixer is everything I expected from the brand. I recommend it for any household.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series Mixer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series Mixer

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Disclaimers

  1. Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor