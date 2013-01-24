Home
Viva Collection

Meat mincer

HR2727/50
    High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

    This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool. See all benefits

      Superior motor design for up to 2.9 kg/min mincing

      • 600 W nominal, 2000 W blocked
      • 2.9kg/min
      • Black and silver
      • 2 grindings, 4 accessory
      Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

      Cookie making accessory (for WEU only)

      Practical accessory storage included

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

      Self correcting knife and screw assembly

      Kebbe maker included

      Metal meat tray

      Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5mm and 8mm).

      Meat tray with dust cover

      Mincing capacity up to 2.9 kgs in 1 minute

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Stainless steel screen
        5mm (medium); 8mm (coarse)
        Knife
        yes
        Kebbe maker
        yes
        Sausage horn
        12mm diameter; 22mm diameter
        Accessory storage tray
        yes
        Meat tray
        metal
        Meat tray dust cover
        yes
        Cleaning tool
        Yes
        Cookie accessory
        yes (for WEU only)

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Silver

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Speeds
        1+ Reverse
        Blocked power
        2000  W
        Nominal power
        600  W

