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  • Blends, chops and grinds easily Blends, chops and grinds easily Blends, chops and grinds easily

    Daily Collection Mini blender

    HR2603/01

    Blends, chops and grinds easily

    Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results.

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    Daily Collection Mini blender

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    Blends, chops and grinds easily

    With 350W motor for quick results

    • 350 W
    • On-the-go tumbler
    • Multi chopper
    Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

    Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

    It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favorite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350W motor and 4-star blade.

    Crush ice and other hard ingredients

    Crush ice and other hard ingredients

    Whether you're making a veggie dip or healthy smoothie, your mini blender can handle it all. From kiwis to ice cubes, finely blend and crush even hard ingredients.

    Compact design

    Compact design

    Thanks to its compact and modern design, you can store your mini blender on your kitchen counter and keep it in reach for those busy days when you're in a rush.

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    Enjoy the convenience of removable accessories that you can clean in your dishwasher.

    Two speed settings for finer blending

    Control how fast and fine you want to blend your ingredients with the two speed setting buttons to prepare perfect smoothies every time.

    Tumbler that fits into your cup holder

    With your busy lifestyle, you'll love how easily you can make and take away healthy smoothies every day. Blend your ingredients in the tumbler and then take it with you for a healthy smoothie on-the-go.

    Detachable 4-star blade to clean easily

    It's easy to keep your personal blender running at peak performance. The 4-star blade detaches from the blender jar for cleaning quickly and hassle free after every use.

    Multi chopper included to chop vegetables easily

    You can do it all with your multi chopper accessory. Prepare a variety of dips, stews and sauces with your versatile chopper. It's ideal for chopping vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Jar
      • On-the-go tumbler
      • Multi chopper

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      350  W
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Capacity jar
      1  l
      Working capacity jar
      0.6  l
      Capacity tumbler
      0.7  l
      RPM blender (max)
      21080 - 28520  rpm
      Working capacity multi chopper
      150  ml
      Working capacity tumbler
      0.6  l

    • Design

      Color
      Star white

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      108 x 108 x 334  mm
      Weight of product
      1.14  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Non-slip feet
      Number of speed settings
      2

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material accessories
      Plastic (Tumbler / Multi chopper)
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material jar
      SAN
      Material switch
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials

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