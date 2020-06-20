2 year warranty
Discontinued
Chop like a chef
At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more.
Chopper
ChopDrop technology
2 functions: coarse and fine
Automatic Speed Selection
Recognizing how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in, while the three sharp blades are chopping. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry & regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts & more.
The powerful 500W motor of the Philips OnionChef chopper ensures you can chop even hard ingredients quick and easy.
Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades. The three fine blades of the ChopDrop technology ensure dry and regular chopping of delicate ingredients without mashing. The separately provided high speed chopping blade, however, is capable of crushing even hard ingredients.
4.5
of 5
36
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Bob123456
20/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Onion chef
It does what I bought it for. I bought it to chop onions and it does that
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef
bromsman
20/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect chopper
I have had a few choppers in my time this is the best very good results easy to clean and store. Another Philips product that is well designed and a joy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef
dham87
18/03/2020
United Kingdom
Philips employee
Best Chopper ever used
[Employee of philipsglobal] Very Good Product..with multipurpose use. Makes cooking very easy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef