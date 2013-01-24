Home
Viva Collection

OnionChef

HR2505/91
    Chop like a chef

    At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more. See all benefits

      Chop like a chef

      Chop onions, grind meat and so much more

      • Chopper
      • ChopDrop technology
      • 2 functions: coarse and fine
      • Automatic Speed Selection
      ChopDrop technology

      ChopDrop technology

      Recognizing how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in, while the three sharp blades are chopping. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry & regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts & more.

      Powerful 500W motor

      Powerful 500W motor

      The powerful 500W motor of the Philips OnionChef chopper ensures you can chop even hard ingredients quick and easy.

      Coarse chopping with ChopDrop

      Coarse chopping with ChopDrop

      The Philips OnionChef chopper uses an optimal slow speed for its ChopDrop technology. This ensures you can always achieve dry and regular pieces of onion and other delicate ingredients, such as zucchini, boiled eggs, pepper, mozzarella, as well as hard ones - such as nuts, carrots and more. Ideal for your favourite daily dishes, as well as appetizers (salsa, tzatziki), sauces, risottos and more!

      Fine chopping with HS blade

      Fine chopping with HS blade

      Like any other chef, the Philips OnionChef chopper with its additional high speed chopping blade allows you also to achieve finely chopped result of a large variety of ingredients, such as meat, nuts, dried fruit, herbs, Parmesan, chocolate and more. Finely grind meat for steak tartare, meat balls, sauce Bolognese or tacos; prepare homemade pesto and humus, energy bars or simply a fresh dressing for your favorite salad.

      Automatic Speed Selection

      Automatic Speed Selection

      Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with 2 speeds and automatic speed selection. The different functions require a different speed for achieving the optimal result - slow speed for the coarse chopping with ChopDrop technology and high speed for the fine chopping with the separate high speed blade. The product detects the desired function and adjusts the needed speed automatically to ensure achieving the desired end result every time.

      Easy press down operation

      Easy press down operation

      The activation of the Philips OnionChef cannot be any easier - simply press down the top of the product towards the bowl. No extra buttons, settings or switches. Chopping like a chef at a single touch.

      Large 1.1l bowl

      Large 1.1l bowl

      The Philips OnionChef chopper comes with a large 1.1L bowl. It allows you to prepare the necessary amount of your essential ingredients.

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      The Philips OnionChef chopper is easy to clean. You can rinse clean all parts with water or simply place them in the dishwasher.

      Sharp stainless steel blades

      Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades. The three fine blades of the ChopDrop technology ensure dry and regular chopping of delicate ingredients without mashing. The separately provided high speed chopping blade, however, is capable of crushing even hard ingredients.

      Single cut needed

      The large ChopDrop chamber of the Philips OnionChef chopper is designed to allow you to place a whole large onion cut in half. You now only need to peel it and make a single cut with your knife. The OnionChef does the rest for you, ensuring you do not have the unpleasant contact with the onion.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Fine shredding tool

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Black
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Product features
        Dishwasher safe

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        1.1  L
        Power
        500  W

