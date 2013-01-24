Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favorite homemade recipes has never been so easy! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips SoupMaker has a simple user interface which consists of 5 pre-defined settings.
With the Philips SoupMaker you can create your favorite soup within 20 minutes.
5 pre-defined settings for smooth soups, chunky soups, compotes, smoothies and manual blending.
Extra manual blending function for your perfect results.
Thanks to efficient 990W heating power, your favorite soups are ready within 20 minutes.
A recipe book with more than 30 tasty, inspiring recipes and with expert tips is included.
The Philips SoupMaker will keep your soup warm for 40 minutes.
