Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Viva Collection

SoupMaker

HR2200/81
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Viva Collection SoupMaker

    HR2200/81
    Find support for this product

    Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

    The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favorite homemade recipes has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Viva Collection SoupMaker

    Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

    The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favorite homemade recipes has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all soup-maker

      Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

      Healthy. Delicious. Homemade.

      • 1.2L with 5 programs
      • Stainless single housing
      • 0.8m cord
      • Booklet with 31 recipes
      Simple user interface with 5 pre-defined settings

      Simple user interface with 5 pre-defined settings

      The Philips SoupMaker has a simple user interface which consists of 5 pre-defined settings.

      Create your favorite soup within 20 minutes

      Create your favorite soup within 20 minutes

      With the Philips SoupMaker you can create your favorite soup within 20 minutes.

      Hot and cold blending for soups, compotes, smoothies & more

      Hot and cold blending for soups, compotes, smoothies & more

      5 pre-defined settings for smooth soups, chunky soups, compotes, smoothies and manual blending.

      Extra manual blending function for your perfect results

      Extra manual blending function for your perfect results

      Extra manual blending function for your perfect results.

      Power 990 W

      Power 990 W

      Thanks to efficient 990W heating power, your favorite soups are ready within 20 minutes.

      A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

      A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

      A recipe book with more than 30 tasty, inspiring recipes and with expert tips is included.

      Easy clean

      Easy clean

      Large 1.2 L jar serves 4 portions

      Large 1.2 L jar serves 4 portions

      Keeps warm for 40 minutes

      The Philips SoupMaker will keep your soup warm for 40 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Star white, black and red
        Material jar
        Stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Heating power
        990  W
        Motor power
        180  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Capacity
        1.2  L
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Number of programs
        5

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.