2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2200/81
Discontinued
Is there food I cannot cook in my Philips Soup Maker?
What material is the blade of my Philips soup maker?
My Philips soup maker makes noise during use
Can I create my own Philips soup maker recipes?
What material is the motor unit of my Philips soup?
What is the overflow sensor on my Philips soup maker?
How to clean the soup maker when bottom burned due to misuse?
What are those white spots which found at the bottom of the pot unit sometimes? How can I remove them? How to avoid them?
How do I know when a Philips soup maker program is done?
How do I maintain my Philips soup maker?
My Philips soup maker is not working when plugged in
My Philips soup maker does not make the soup hot
My Philips soup maker does not make the soup smooth
My Philips Soup Maker does not work although light is on
Food from my Philips soup maker is burnt
My Philips Soup Maker selected mode light does not go on
My Philips soup maker overflows
Ingredients in my Philips soup maker do not blend well