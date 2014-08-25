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  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender

Discontinued

Avance CollectionHand blender

HR1643/01

1 award

Powerful and easy control handblender

Powerful Philips handblender with 600 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuative control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it.

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Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

Powerful and easy control handblender

  • 700 W Promix metal bar

  • Variable speed and turbo

  • 1 L Beaker, XL chopper, whisk

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

Technical Specifications

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