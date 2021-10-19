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2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day

Discontinued

Viva CollectionChopper

HR1398/81

1

| (1) Review

Enjoy homemade food any day

The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables and herbs to tough nuts and meat - all in just seconds. With its 4 powerful blades and XL bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy!

See all benefits

4 blades for chopping extra onions and tomatoes

Enjoy homemade food any day

  • 500 W

  • 1.5 L

  • Plastic bowl

  • 4 blades

Dishwasher safe

Dishwasher safe

All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean

1.5 L bowl for big quantities

1.5 L bowl for big quantities

Simple press-down button

Simple press-down button

Easy operation by simple pressing down.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

19/10/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Chooper

I bought this to chop up baby carots and onjuns and it works faster than using a k-nife.

Pros

Faster than k-nife

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1398/81 Chopper

Date of Use 2021-06-19

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1398/81 Chopper

Date of Use 2021-06-19

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