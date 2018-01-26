Search terms

EN
AR
  • Grill master kit Grill master kit Grill master kit
  • Play Pause

    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

    HD9951/01

    Grill master kit

    With this special Philips airfryer grill master kit, you can.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

    Similar products

    See all Airfryer accessories

    Grill master kit

    Accessories and tips to master Airfryer grilling

    • Grill Master kit
    • 1x grill bottom
    • 6x skewers
    • 1x recipe booklet
    Booklet to master grilling skills

    Booklet to master grilling skills

    Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer grilling bottom and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Non-stick grill bottom perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

    Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the XXL grill bottom and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill bottom is easy to clean.

    6 skewers to make special grill dishes

    Use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product Compatibility

      Compatible with
      HD9630, HD9750, HD9650, HD9651, HD9652, HD9653, HD9654, HD9762, HD9765, HD9860, HD9861, HD9863, HD9867, HD9870

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      240 x 240 x 90  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      225 x 229 x 19,2  mm
      Weight of product
      0.233  kg

    • Accessories included

      6 skewers
      yes
      Booklet
      Yes
      Grill bottom
      yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.