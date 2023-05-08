HD9880/91
The best cooking experience, every time.
Take all the thinking away. Get perfect results thanks to our Rapid CombiAir and built-in food thermometer. Save your favorite recipes in our HomeID App, and cook your meal faster, at a touch of the button thanks to Auto-Cook programs.See all benefits
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"Enjoy delicious food with up to 99% less added fat.* Patented Rapid CombiAir Technology with unique star-shaped design uses our fastest dynamic dual air flow that goes around and through the food ensuring even cooking with perfect texture inside and out, for a wide variety of delicious meals in 40% less time**. "
Get guided through the whole process. Our new auto cooking programs take the stress out of cooking when you're in a hurry. Simply select your ingredient and let the Airfryer Combi do the rest.
Cook steak and other proteins exactly the way you like — from rare to well done. The integrated food thermometer gives you total control for a personal touch.
Select, set & relax. Choose a recipe in the HomeID app and send it to the Airfryer. Monitor the progress of your meal from the comfort of your couch. Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions. ***
Slim design and an intuitive display with TFT screen offers extra visual guidance for step-by-step cooking, maintenance tips, and more.
One device, 22 cooking functions. Fry, grill, roast, bake, braise, slow cook, broil, dehydrate, defrost and more!
Our largest Single Basket Airfryer yet. With an 8.3L capacity, effortlessly cook for up to 7 people. Perfect for family meals, friends gatherings, and meal prepping. Fits a 2.2kg whole chicken or 2kg of French fries.****
Save time and energy. Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****
We haven't just made cooking easier, we also improved cleaning with a new design. A single motion wipes the inside effortlessly to save time and hassle on cleaning. All parts are also dishwasher safe.
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