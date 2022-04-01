HD9863/94
Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing Technology, the Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!See all benefits
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