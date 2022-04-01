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  • Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
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    Premium Airfryer XXL

    HD9863/94

    Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

    The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing Technology, the Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!

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    Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

    Perfect results at the touch of a button

    • Smart Sensing technology
    • Fat Removal technology
    • Rapid Air Technology
    • Black, copper, 1.4kg

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      XXL Family size baking dish

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-230  V
      Power
      2050-2225  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Frequency
      60  Hz
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Component parts
      1x Airfryer XXL Smart Sensing

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      433.10x321.60x315.70  mm
      Weight of product
      7.99  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Dishwasher safe
      • On/off switch
      • Temperature control
      • Ready signal
      • Power-on light
      • Quickclean
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Patented Rapid Air
      • LED display
      • Cancel button
      • Time control
      • Preset cooking function
      • HomeID App
      Prefix programs
      5
      Keep warm function
      30 min
      Anti-stick coating
      Yes
      Grips
      No

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Deep black with copper
      Color of control panel
      Black
      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    Reviews

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    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • *Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
    • **Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
    • ***Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.
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