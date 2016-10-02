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All series

  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee

Discontinued

4000 SeriesSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8847/15

Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee

In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever.

See all benefits

Always from fresh beans

Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee

  • Brews 8 coffee varieties

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Silver

  • 5-step adjustable grinder

The taste of Filtercoffee from fresh beans with CoffeeSwitch

The taste of Filtercoffee from fresh beans with CoffeeSwitch

Finally the taste of filter coffee from a full automatic espresso machine! Enjoy your morning coffee or your strong espresso by simply pulling the lever. The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to choose the perfect type of coffee for any moment or mood, from freshly ground beans.

One-touch creamy cappuccinos with the integrated milk carafe

One-touch creamy cappuccinos with the integrated milk carafe

Enjoy super creamy cappuccinos at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

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