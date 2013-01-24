Home
4000 series

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8847/15
  Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
    In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever.

      Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee

      Always from fresh beans

      • Brews 8 coffee varieties
      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Silver
      • 5-step adjustable grinder
      The taste of Filtercoffee from fresh beans with CoffeeSwitch

      The taste of Filtercoffee from fresh beans with CoffeeSwitch

      Finally the taste of filter coffee from a full automatic espresso machine! Enjoy your morning coffee or your strong espresso by simply pulling the lever. The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to choose the perfect type of coffee for any moment or mood, from freshly ground beans.

      One-touch creamy cappuccinos with the integrated milk carafe

      One-touch creamy cappuccinos with the integrated milk carafe

      Enjoy super creamy cappuccinos at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

      Adjustable grinding settings for your preferred taste

      Adjustable grinding settings for your preferred taste

      You can adjust the granularity of the grinders at 5 different levels.Choose the finest grinding for a full bodied espresso, all the way up to the coarsest for a lighter coffee, all according to your preferred taste.

      Customize your coffee with the coffee strength selection

      Customize your coffee with the coffee strength selection

      You will always get a perfect cup of coffee brewed to your personal preference thanks to the temperature, length and strength selection. Moreover, the memo function allows you to save the coffee length for each drink. Enjoy a superb coffee in your favorite cup, all at the touch of a button.

      Easily operate your machine via the Intuitive display

      Easily operate your machine via the Intuitive display

      The intuitive display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The buttons on the front panel offer you a selection of one-touch beverages ready at your fingertips.

      Fits your cup thanks to the adjustable coffee spout

      Fits your cup thanks to the adjustable coffee spout

      No matter the size of your favorite glass or cup, with one movement the coffee spout adjusts so that all the aromas are preserved and your coffee stays perfectly hot, right in your cup. At its highest position the spout can even fit a 5.9 in. (15 cm) latte macchiato glass.

      Delight without hassle: high capacity in a compact design

      Delight without hassle: high capacity in a compact design

      Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, fully automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience, top notch performance, and large capacities (a 60.8 oz. (1.8 l) water tank, 16.9 oz. (0.5 l) milk carafe, 0.5 lb (250 g) bean container, and a waste container capacity of up to 15 servings).

      Easy cleaning thanks to the fully removable brewing group

      Easy cleaning thanks to the fully removable brewing group

      The brewing group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned once a week. Our brewing group is easily accessible from the side, and can be removed with just one click for easy washing under the tap.

      Auto-cleaning cycle & descaling program

      Auto-cleaning cycle & descaling program

      This espresso machine is designed to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when starting up or turning off to ensure a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs the life of your espresso machine. This machine will not only warn you when descaling is needed, but will guide you through the automated descaling process with clear on-screen messages when necessary.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Silver

      • Finishing

        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material of spout
        Metal & plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Romania

      • General specifications

        Coffee strength settings
        5
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable cup volume
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Optional Brita water filter
        • Descale indicator
        • Automatic carafe cleaning
        • Removable brewing group
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable spout
        • Automatic stand-by
        • Display
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Removable water tank
        • Automatic shut-off
        Grinder settings
        5
        One touch variety
        4
        Special functions
        • Ceramic grinder
        • CoffeeSwitch
        • Hot water option
        • Integrated carafe
        • Manual milk frother Pannarello
        • Ground coffee option
        • Pre-brewing
        • Steam option
        Type of carafe
        Basic carafe
        Type of display
        LCD
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1850  W

      • Technical specifications

        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee)  sec
        Capacity bean container
        250  gr
        Capacity milk carafe
        500  L
        Capacity waste container
        15  servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  L
        Frequency
        60  Hz
        Max. cup height
        152  mm
        Voltage
        230  V
        Water boilers
        1
        Cord length
        80  cm
        Product dimensions
        215 x 330 x 429  mm
        Weight of product
        7.2  kg

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.