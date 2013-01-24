Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever. See all benefits
Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever. See all benefits
Finally the taste of filter coffee from a full automatic espresso machine! Enjoy your morning coffee or your strong espresso by simply pulling the lever. The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to choose the perfect type of coffee for any moment or mood, from freshly ground beans.
Enjoy super creamy cappuccinos at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.
Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.
You can adjust the granularity of the grinders at 5 different levels.Choose the finest grinding for a full bodied espresso, all the way up to the coarsest for a lighter coffee, all according to your preferred taste.
You will always get a perfect cup of coffee brewed to your personal preference thanks to the temperature, length and strength selection. Moreover, the memo function allows you to save the coffee length for each drink. Enjoy a superb coffee in your favorite cup, all at the touch of a button.
The intuitive display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The buttons on the front panel offer you a selection of one-touch beverages ready at your fingertips.
No matter the size of your favorite glass or cup, with one movement the coffee spout adjusts so that all the aromas are preserved and your coffee stays perfectly hot, right in your cup. At its highest position the spout can even fit a 5.9 in. (15 cm) latte macchiato glass.
Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, fully automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience, top notch performance, and large capacities (a 60.8 oz. (1.8 l) water tank, 16.9 oz. (0.5 l) milk carafe, 0.5 lb (250 g) bean container, and a waste container capacity of up to 15 servings).
The brewing group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned once a week. Our brewing group is easily accessible from the side, and can be removed with just one click for easy washing under the tap.
This espresso machine is designed to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when starting up or turning off to ensure a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs the life of your espresso machine. This machine will not only warn you when descaling is needed, but will guide you through the automated descaling process with clear on-screen messages when necessary.
Design
Finishing
Country of origin
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
CA6500/63
CA6700/55