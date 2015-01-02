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    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7462/20

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Simply delicious coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

    See all benefits

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

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    Simply delicious coffee

    With aroma twister for the best taste experience

    • With glass jug
    • Black/silver
    • 1,2L capacity
    • 2-15 cups
    • Auto shut-off
    Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

    Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

    30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU.

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

    Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

    Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

    This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

    1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

    1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

    This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      NA
      Functions
      Drip coffee
      Capacity Watertank
      1259ml
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Button
      Cord length
      80±5cm
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Timer
      No
      Power light
      Yes
      Jar material
      Glass
      Pulse function
      NA
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      920-1080W
      Voltage
      220-240V ~
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Number in pack
      2pcs/A-box
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      23.7cm
      Product Width
      20.8cm
      Product Height
      33.4cm
      Product Weight
      1.56kg
      Package Length
      26.8cm
      Package Width
      23.8cm
      Package Height
      35.8cm
      Package Weight
      2.84kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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