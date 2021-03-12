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  • Fast, even haircut Fast, even haircut Fast, even haircut

    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

    HC3525/13

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Fast, even haircut

    The Hair Clipper 3000 by Philips gives you a fast, even haircut. The device's 13 length settings, Trim-and-Flow technology, and DualCut technology lets you quickly achieve an even finish.

    See all benefits

    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

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    Fast, even haircut

    Faster hairclipping without clogging

    • Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
    • 13 length settings
    • 45 mins cordless use/8h charge
    Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimized Design

    Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimized Design

    A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.

    Adjust hair length from 0.5mm to 23mm easily

    Adjust hair length from 0.5mm to 23mm easily

    Customize your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 12 settings between 1mm to 23mm in 2mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5mm cut.

    Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

    Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

    Looking good has never been easier. Our hairclippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.

    45 Minutes of Cordless Use or Unlimited Corded Power

    45 Minutes of Cordless Use or Unlimited Corded Power

    Won’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers anymore. A single 8-hour charge offers up to 45 minutes of powerful clipping, or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

    Ergonomic Design with a Comfortable Grip

    Ergonomic Design with a Comfortable Grip

    Philips clippers feature a textured grip for easy handling, ensuring you can cut your hair with control and comfort.

    Quick Release Washable Blades for Easy Cleaning

    Quick Release Washable Blades for Easy Cleaning

    Effortlessly clean your electric hair clippers. Just click open the head to release and clean the blades

    Maintenance-Free Blades: No Oiling Needed, Ever

    Maintenance-Free Blades: No Oiling Needed, Ever

    Experience clipping power that's easy to maintain— Philips' blades never need oiling.

    2-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

    2-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

    A grooming product built to last: the warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

    Refine Your Style with Ease: Extra Adjustable Beard Comb

    Refine Your Style with Ease: Extra Adjustable Beard Comb

    More than just a haircut. Philips hairclippers come with an adjustable beard comb that offers up to 12 length settings, ranging from 1mm to 23mm. You can achieve the perfect beard length to complement your fresh haircut, ensuring you always look your best.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Comb
      • Adjustable hair comb
      • Extra adjustable beard comb
      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush

    • Power

      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Run time
      45 minutes
      Battery type
      Ni-MH

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Up to 5-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Self-sharpening metal blades
      Number of length settings
      13
      Range of length settings
      From 0.5 to 23 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 2mm

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Cleaning
      • Removable cutter
      • Washable blades
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

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