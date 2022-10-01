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    All-in-One 8000 Series All-in-One ironing solution

    GC628/86

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Complete all-in-one solution

    The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas.

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    All-in-One 8000 Series All-in-One ironing solution

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    Complete all-in-one solution

    Multi-angle board for great results, conveniently

    • Adjustable board
    • Powerful and continuous steam
    • Dual heating technology
    • OptimalTEMP heated plate
    Dual Heating technology for powerful penetrating steam

    Dual Heating technology for powerful penetrating steam

    Dual-heating technology enables powerful penetrating steam to banish creases ensuring your clothes look their very best.

    Easily select any angle to steam your garments conveniently

    The multi-angle board can be pivoted to any position you require, for a flexible and convenient experience.

    OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed*

    OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, you can iron everything from jeans to silk with one optimal temperature setting.

    Refresh your clothes easily

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria** and removes odors to keep clothes refreshed and prolong their lifetime.

    Powerful and continuous steam for great results

    The continuous steam rate delivers effortless steaming, with the perfect amount of steam to remove creases and make fast work of all your ironing.

    Tackle any wrinkle with ease

    The steam plate on the device features triple precision tips, designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.

    Hang your clothes conveniently

    The top hook conveniently hangs your garments from a clothes hanger and then easily folds away if you don’t need it.

    Drip-free ironing at any angle

    The board cover is designed using 4 layers to prevent drips when using the board at different angles, helping to speed up your results for any of your garments.

    Rotatable steamer dock to keep your steamer in reach

    Easily store the steamer head in the rotatable dock which enables you to always have the steamer within reach.

    Designed for tricky areas

    The tapered board helps to steam garments with tricky areas with ease. Perfect for collars, sleeves, shoulder areas and kid's clothes.

    Long-lasting steam performance

    Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, for peace of mind when left unattended.

    Handy wheels for easy and fast transportation

    Integrated wheels enable you to transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage

      Integrated wheels
      For easy transportation

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      2000  ml
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Select steam level from handle
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes
      Special water inlet
      For extra hygiene
      Auto shut off
      Yes
      Safe on all fabrics
      Even delicates like silk

    • Accessories included

      Adjustable pole
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2020-2400  W
      Continuous steam
      90  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Ready to use
      1.5  minute(s)
      Variable steam
      5 + ECO  levels
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes
      Pressure Bar
      Max 6 bar pump

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      0.69  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      60.7 x 51 x 46  cm
      Board size (WxHxL)
      41.2 x 78. 9 x 5.2  cm
      Weight of board
      1.2  kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      Base dimensions : 33.4 x 45.2x 34.4  cm
      Cover size (WxHxL)
      42.7 x 80.5 x 6.7  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      13.4  kg
      Foam layer thickness
      Cover thickness : 7.5  mm
      Ironing surface
      56.4  cm
      Weight of iron + base
      8.1  kg
      Pole dimensions extended
      Height : 155  cm

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    • On all ironable garments
    • “Continuous steam removes odors and kills >99.9% of bacteria and dust mites *” *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
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