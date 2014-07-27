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2 year warranty

All series

  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam

Discontinued

ClearTouchGarment Steamer

GC534/26

1 award

Revive your delicate clothes with steam

The new Philips ClearTouch garment steamer is designed for safe and easy crease removal on delicate & difficult to iron clothes.Its unique design, smart features and powerful steam make refreshement of your clothes safe and easy.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Designed for powerful performance and convenience

Revive your delicate clothes with steam

  • 2000 W

  • Adjustable pole with hang&lock

  • Pleat maker, glove

Extra powerful steam

Extra powerful steam

Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

Unique Hang&Lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming - even with your own hanger.

Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.