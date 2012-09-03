2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!
Ironing brand
Steam 35g/min;100g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2100 Watts
2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Viv26
03/09/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Philips Powerlife Steam Iron GC2910 SteamGlide
After 45 years of marriage, I can honestly say that this is the best iron I have owned. Very easy to fill and empty, and it just glides over the clothes.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron
2882
02/11/2011
United Kingdom
Great value
The iron was recommened by Which as a best buy and I thoroughly agree. It is very attractive to look at and the transparent body makes it easy to see how much water it contains. It isn't too heavy but nevertheless manages to remove creases with ease. Lots of steam when I need it (this means it will need refilling if ironing a large load but that's no problem) and the self clean system is very useful. Extremely good value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron
avidanton
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
light and easy to use
The iron was purchased to replace our last one, it has been in constant use, is light and easy to use easy to fill via the large front opening , the water level is very clear, temp control is accurate and it is comfortable to hold.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron