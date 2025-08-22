Search terms

EN
AR
  • Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200 Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200 Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200
  • Play Pause

    PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series HEPA NanoProtect Filter

    FY2200/30

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200

    Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.

    See all benefits

    PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series HEPA NanoProtect Filter

    Similar products

    See all Filter

    Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200

    Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

    • Compatible with 2200 Series
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Lifespan of 3 years
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

    Compatible with Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

    Replacement filters for Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series air purifiers: AC2210, AC2220, AC2221. You can find your air purifier model on the back of the device.

    Long-lasting filter of 3 years

    Long-lasting filter of 3 years

    Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

    Sustainable design with 30% smaller packaging

    Sustainable design with 30% smaller packaging

    Our foldable filter design saves packaging and uses 35% less plastic, reducing our carbon footprint.

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odors.

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      Yes
      Active carbon
      Yes
      Lifetime
      3 years

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Package Length
      30.5 cm
      Package Width
      13.8 cm
      Package Height
      29.5 cm
      Package Weight
      0.94 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC2210, AC2220, AC2221

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
    • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
    • (3) Vs. FY2200 non-foldable packaging
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.