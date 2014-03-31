2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8291/02
Powerful inside and compact on the outside
The new Philips CompactGo vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. It is powerful,easy to to carry, maneuver and store . You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way.
1400W
The dust bag is washable and re-usable, so you don't have to worry about buying replacements.
You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
Reviews