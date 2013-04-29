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2 year warranty

All series

  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

Discontinued

Steam PlusSweep and Steam Cleaner

FC8056/01

Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

Replacement kit ready to use with two washable and reusable microfiber pads; and an Active calc filter to prolong the lifetime of your Philips SteamPlus steam cleaner.

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Compatible with SteamPlus FC7020 steam cleaner

Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

  • 2 washable micro-fiber brushes

  • 1 active calc filter

  • Replace every 6 months

  • Compatible with FC7020...21

Easy to change and attach

Easy to change and attach

2 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove. We recommend to exchange each pad every 6 months, to enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results with the SteamPlus steam cleaner.

Extend lifetime of your SteamPlus cleaner

Extend lifetime of your SteamPlus cleaner

The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over lifetime.Easily exchange the filter located underneath the water tank container for extending the lifetime of your SteamPlus steam cleaner.

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