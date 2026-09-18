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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaner & Mop accessories
All series
Steam Plus Sweep and Steam Cleaner
Discontinued
Support
FC8056/01
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Replacement kit ready to use with two washable and reusable microfiber pads; and an Active calc filter to prolong the lifetime of your Philips SteamPlus steam cleaner.
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