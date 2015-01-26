2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC7020/61
Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
Keep your home shiny clean with the new Philips Steam Plus FC7020. Enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results as steam kills germs and bacteria. This combined sweep and steam cleaner saves you time and effort.
2-in-1: sweeps & steams
30s heat-up time
2 microfiber pads
All hard floors
The Philips Steam Plus saves you time during the cleaning process. Although effectively removing visible and invisible dirt, Steam Plus leaves the floor virtually dry.
The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over lifetime.
The SteamPlus works with water only. It does not leave any kind of chemical residues on your floor.
Reviews
Tested with common household bacteria by external certified.