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  • s-bag® Classic Long Performance s-bag® Classic Long Performance s-bag® Classic Long Performance

    S-bag Classic Long Performance (4-pack)

    FC8021/03

    s-bag® Classic Long Performance

    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.

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    S-bag Classic Long Performance (4-pack)

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    s-bag® Classic Long Performance

    Longer performance, better filtration

    • 4 x dust bags
    • One standard fits all
    • 50% longer lifetime
    • 15% more capacity
    A universal standard for an easy choice

    A universal standard for an easy choice

    The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

    50% longer lifetime than traditonal paper bags

    50% longer lifetime than traditonal paper bags

    s-bag® Classic Long Performance lasts 50% longer than traditional paper bags. The special synthetic material of the bag and the 15% bigger capacity ensure optimum airflow to maintain the suction power of your cleaner for longer.

    Filters 99% of fine dust

    Filters 99% of fine dust

    The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.

    TÜV certified for trusted results

    TÜV certified for trusted results

    The Philips s-bag® Classic Long Performance has been independently tested and certified by the TÜV Rheinland Group.

    Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

    Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

    The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

    High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

    High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

    The s-bag® Classic Long Performance is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Synthetic, 4-layer
      Product type
      Vacuum cleaner bags
      Certifications
      TÜV-certified
      Dust capacity
      3L
      Dust bags included
      4x dust bags
      Compatible with
      • 6000 Series, LED - XD6122, XD6142 ; 7000 Series, Performer Silent - FC8780, FC8781, FC8782, FC8783, FC8784, FC8785, FC8786, FC8787, FC8789 ; 8000 Series, Performer (LED) - XD8121, XD8122, XD8142, XD8152, XD8022, XD8042, XD8052
      • Jewel - FC9050 - FC9079 ; HomeRun - XU3100, XU3110
      • 2000 Series, PowerGO - FC8240 - FC8246, FC8293 - FC8296, FC8250, FC8253, FC8289 ; 3000 Series, Performer Compact - FC8366 - FC8367, FC8370 - FC8379, FC8383 - FC8389, XD30xx, XD31xx
      • 5000 Series, Performer Active - XD51xx, FC8563, FC8574 - FC8579, FC8584 - FC8589 ; Performer - FC8680 - FC8682, FC9150 - FC9179 ; Performer Expert - FC8720 - FC8728 ; PerformerPro - FC9180 - FC9199 ; Performer Ultimate - FC8921 - FC8925, FC8941 - FC8957
      Dust bag type
      s-bag® Classic Long Performance

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Sweden

    • Suitable for

      HomeRun
      • XV1451
      • XU9100
      • XU2100
      • XU5100

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