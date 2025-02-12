Search terms

EN
AR
  • The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes

    Series 4400 Fully automatic espresso machine

    EP4446/23

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes

    Choose from one of 12 delicious coffee recipes on LatteGo 4400. From milky lattes to refreshing iced coffees, every drink brews at the ideal temperature with perfect aroma and crema. LatteGo makes silky smooth froth—and the clean-up—easy.

    See all benefits

    Series 4400 Fully automatic espresso machine

    Similar products

    See all Super-automatic espresso machines

    The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes

    With LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system*

    • 12 beverages
    • LatteGo
    • Black Silver Painted
    Enjoy 12 hot & iced drinks at your fingertips

    Enjoy 12 hot & iced drinks at your fingertips

    Our 12 recipes range from warming drinks like espresso, milky lattes and cappuccinos, right through to cooling iced coffees. We've calibrated our brewing system so even iced coffees have the same delicious flavour as hot drinks.

    Create silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo milk system

    Create silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo milk system

    Our powerful cyclonic frothing technology lets you create silky smooth milk froth at the touch of a button, even with plant-based milk alternatives.

    40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

    40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

    Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.

    Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

    Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

    No more waiting for your machine to warm up. Our QuickStart function allows you to power on your machine and brew a coffee right away. Your machine will heat up based on the selected recipe.

    Select, customize and save drinks on intuitive display

    Select, customize and save drinks on intuitive display

    Our easy-to-use, intuitive display is your place to select a recipe, and adjust the strength, coffee length and milk volume. Want to save your preferences? Save your drink in one of two user profiles.

    Get the perfect temperature & aroma and crema cup after cup

    Get the perfect temperature & aroma and crema cup after cup

    Our Aroma Extract system finds the ideal balance between temperature and aroma by keeping the water temperature between 90°C and 98°C, all while regulating the water flow rate.

    Clean LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

    Clean LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

    With just two parts and no tubes, our milk system can be cleaned in under 10 seconds, in the dishwasher or under a tap. Philips doesn't offer automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

    Enhanced flavor thanks to hard-wearing ceramic grinder

    Enhanced flavor thanks to hard-wearing ceramic grinder

    Bring out the full flavour of your beans with our hardwearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind size using one of 12 settings, from fine to coarse.

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

    Brew up to 5000 cups without having to descale using an AquaClean filter. It purifies water before brewing begins so your coffee tastes more flavorsome.

    Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

    Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

    Use one of five Eco Settings to reduce water and energy consumption, without compromising on coffee quality. Our 4400 series allows you to dim the main and cup lights earlier than the default time, use less water while rinsing, switch to standby mode more quickly, or dim brightness.

    Find inspiration and support on our app

    Find inspiration and support on our app

    Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Designed in
      Italy
      Made in
      Romania

    • Customization

      Aroma strength settings
      5
      Coffee and milk length
      Adjustable
      Grinder settings
      12
      Pre-brew aroma control
      Yes
      Temperature settings
      3
      Extra Shot
      No
      User Profiles
      2 + guest

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Coffee
      • Cappuccino
      • Latte macchiato
      • Iced coffee
      • Hot water
      • Americano
      • Caffè crema
      • Caffè latte
      • Ristretto
      • Café au lait
      • Iced americano
      • Iced espresso
      • Frothed milk

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring scoop
      • Water hardness strip test
      • AquaClean filter
      • Grease tube
      • LatteGo storage lid

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      120 cm
      Voltage
      230 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Capacity milk carafe
      0.26 L
      Capacity water tank
      1.8 L
      Weight of product
      8 kg
      Coffee bean capacity
      275 g
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Frontal access
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Pump pressure
      15 Bar
      Colour & Finish
      Black, Silver
      Product dimensions
      246x371x433 mm
      Coffee waste container
      12 servings

    • General specifications

      Adjustable spout height
      85-145 mm
      Milk solution
      LatteGo
      Dishwasher safe parts
      • Drip tray
      • LatteGo
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      AquaClean filter compatible
      User interface
      TFT
      Grinders material
      Ceramic

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      ECO setting
      Yes
      Energy label
      A-class
      Power consumption brewing
      1500 W
      Recyclable packaging material
      >95%

    • Other features

      Aroma seal
      Yes
      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Guided descaling
      Yes
      AquaClean
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • * Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023)
    • **When compared to previous Philips espresso machines
    • ***Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.