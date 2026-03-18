CX5550/01
Stronger yet quieter cooling (1)
Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Experience refreshing airflow that cools the entire room, and create a soothing atmosphere by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This bladeless fan delivers strong airflow of 2.370 m³/h, to quickly cool your entire space. It circulates cool air farther and wider (1), with airspeeds of up to 8.1 m/s.
Experience 40% quieter cooling (1), as low as 24 dB (2). Featuring an air outlet inspired by airplane-wing aerodynamics, this fan is perfect for restful sleep, work, or total relaxation.
Choose from 3 modes (Manual, Natural Breeze, Advanced Sleep) and 5 speed levels for personalized cooling. From a gentle breeze to powerful airflow, enjoy effortless comfort all day.
With 80° oscillation, this fan distributes air to every corner of the room – so you can feel refreshed no matter where you are.
At maximum 48W, it uses less energy than a traditional incandescent light bulb – keeping you cool while saving on energy costs.
Advanced Sleep mode gradually reduces airflow speed every 30 minutes and dims the display lights, helping you fall asleep naturally while saving energy through the night.
Enhance your well-being by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils for a calming experience.
Use the 9-hour timer to automatically switch off the fan after your chosen duration. Enjoy cool comfort without needing to get up or worry about turning it off.
Easily adjust your tower fan using the intuitive touch panel or remote, for convenient operation from anywhere in the room.
This mode adjusts fan speeds dynamically to mimic the natural movement of air and provide a calming breeze in the room.
Elegant, slim design that fits into any room. Place it in a corner or against a wall to save space while keeping your home cool and stylish.
Set up in seconds with no screws or hassle. Designed for convenience, the fan assembles effortlessly and is ready to use immediately.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Performance
Usability
Weight and Dimensions
Energy efficiency
Maintenance
Compatability
Country of Origin
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.