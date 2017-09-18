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  • Prolongs machine lifetime Prolongs machine lifetime Prolongs machine lifetime

    Maintenance kit

    CA6707/10

    Prolongs machine lifetime

    The maintenance kit allows you to take perfect care of your coffee machines by keeping it clean and running smoothly. Please use only Philips maintenance kit to ensure the maximum lifetime and safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Maintenance kit

    Similar products

    See all Saeco accessories and parts

    Prolongs machine lifetime

    Brew better tasting coffee

    • Same as CA6707/00
    • Total protection kit
    • 2x AquaClean Filters & Grease
    • 6x Milk Cleaner 6x Oil remover
    Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    Our new and patented innovation, AquaClean water filter, ensures you make the most out of your full automatic coffee machine. By changing the filter at machine request, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups, while getting the benefit of clear and purified water. As an added benefit, the descaling notification alarm is automatically deactivated once AquaClean is installed in your coffee machine

    Keeps the moving parts of your machine running smoothly

    Keeps the moving parts of your machine running smoothly

    With the lubricating grease you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe.

    Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

    Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

    The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

    6 months of total protection

    6 months of total protection

    The maintenance kit will help you maintain your coffee machine at its best over time, by assuring you have every cleaning element at hand when you need it.

    Only use Philips consumables

    Only use Philips consumables

    Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

    Protects espresso machines against residues clogging

    Protects espresso machines against residues clogging

    Philips coffee oil remover tablets and milk circuit cleaner powder keep your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out these cycles at least once a month

    Maintains the coffee taste over time

    Maintains the coffee taste over time

    Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Accessory
      Certifications
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Items in pack
      Milk circuit cleaner, Coffee oil remover, AquaClean filter, and Lubricating grease

    • Compatibility

      Machines
      Each accessory has different specifics

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Package Length
      12.8 cm
      Package Width
      12.80 cm
      Package Height
      16.50 cm

    • Durability

      Packaging
      70% recycled materials
      User Manual
      >75% recycled paper
      Expiration date
      Product specific

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Assembled in Romania

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    • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
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