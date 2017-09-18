CA6707/10
Prolongs machine lifetime
The maintenance kit allows you to take perfect care of your coffee machines by keeping it clean and running smoothly. Please use only Philips maintenance kit to ensure the maximum lifetime and safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our new and patented innovation, AquaClean water filter, ensures you make the most out of your full automatic coffee machine. By changing the filter at machine request, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups, while getting the benefit of clear and purified water. As an added benefit, the descaling notification alarm is automatically deactivated once AquaClean is installed in your coffee machine
With the lubricating grease you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe.
The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.
The maintenance kit will help you maintain your coffee machine at its best over time, by assuring you have every cleaning element at hand when you need it.
Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.
Philips coffee oil remover tablets and milk circuit cleaner powder keep your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out these cycles at least once a month
Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Compatibility
Weight and Dimensions
Durability
Country of Origin
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.