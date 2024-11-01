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    Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

    BRL138/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

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    Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

    Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

    3 blade system for a smooth, gentle shave - prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.

    Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

    Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

    Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

    Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

    Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.

    Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Where technology meets care - for skin that feels as good as it looks. Designed for gentleness, tailored for care - because you deserve an experience that’s more than ordinary.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics, paper-based packaging and no adapter in the box. A one-time purchase that lasts for years.*** One shaving foil, a whole year of effortless shaving.

    Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 80 min runtime.

    Built for the way hair grows. Shave both ways: Up. Down. Done. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot, from underarms, to legs, to toes. Stay powered for up to 80 mins on one charge. No interruptions.

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