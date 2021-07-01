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  • Fast drying with no heat damage** Fast drying with no heat damage** Fast drying with no heat damage**

    5000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD510/03

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Fast drying with no heat damage**

    ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.

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    5000 Series Hair Dryer

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    Fast drying with no heat damage**

    with ThermoShield technology

    • 2300W
    • ThermoShield technology
    • 4x ionic care*
    • 3 heat & 2 speed settings
    ThermoShield technology for ultimate heat protection

    ThermoShield technology for ultimate heat protection

    The overheat detect sensor actively optimizes and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

    20%*** faster drying with a powerful 2300W airflow

    20%*** faster drying with a powerful 2300W airflow

    A more powerful airflow of 2300W makes drying 20%** faster, while still protecting your hair.

    A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

    A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

    This hairdryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.

    4x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

    4x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

    This ultra-powerful ionic system emits up to 80 million ions per drying session, creating frizz-free, shiny hair.

    Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

    Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

    Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

    Cool Shot to set your style

    Cool Shot to set your style

    The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

    Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

    The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      11 mm
      Volume diffuser
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Wattage
      2300  W
      Motor
      DC
      Color / Finishing
      Blue & Metallic

    • Features

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Heat/Speed settings
      6
      Cool shot
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      4x Ion technology
      *
      ThermoShield technology
      Yes

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    • vs. BHD350 in top setting
    • * ThermoShield setting
    • * * vs. basic dryer
    • * * * Tested in Philips lab with nozzle in top setting
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