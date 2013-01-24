2in1 and purifier-only settings with auto and manual modes

Switch between 2-in-1 and purifier-only modes at the touch of a button. In automatic mode the sensors intelligently choose the right speed for your home. Run your purifier in any of the automatic modes (general or allergen), sleep mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.