2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PML9507/56
See more. Feel more.
More realistic, more detailed, more responsive-feel it all with a Philips MiniLED TV! Our best LED picture and Ambilight make everything you watch or play look incredible. Gaming is super smooth, and you get excellent sound too.
P5 AI perfect picture engine
Dolby Atmos sound
4-sided Ambilight TV
164 cm (65") Android TV
With Ambilight, the incredible experience of watching a Philips MiniLED TV gets even better LED lights on all four sides of the TV glow and change color in perfect sync with the colors of the on-screen action or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.
Your Philips MiniLED TV supports all major HDR formats and gives you a truly impressive big-screen picture with deep blacks and lifelike colors. Hundreds of intelligent backlight zones are independently dimmed or brightened to enable pin-sharp contrast and real depth.
4.8
of 5
12
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Robbiethereviewer
14/06/2023
United Kingdom
Best TV I've purchased
Chose an mini led over an oled and not been disappointed. The ambilight feature is amazing at enhancing the cinema experience.
Pros
Ambilight, smart functions
Cons
None yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniLED 55PML9507 4K UHD MiniLED Android TV
Date of Use 2023-02-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniLED 55PML9507 4K UHD MiniLED Android TV
Date of Use 2023-02-14
coftboy
13/06/2023
United Kingdom
Great TV.
The ambilight really adds to the experience. When you get decent content the picture is incredible.
Pros
Great picture, ambilight is stunning.
Cons
Remote control not comfortable. Buttons for Prime Video, Rakuten TV and Netflix are unnecessary. It will be better to be able to re-program this buttons for other functions.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniLED 55PML9507 4K UHD MiniLED Android TV
Date of Use 2022-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniLED 55PML9507 4K UHD MiniLED Android TV
Date of Use 2022-12-13
Jimmy555
12/06/2023
United Kingdom
Stand design is useful
Ambient light feature is cool, and the unique stand design is very useful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniLED 55PML9507 4K UHD MiniLED Android TV
Date of Use 2022-12-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniLED 55PML9507 4K UHD MiniLED Android TV
Date of Use 2022-12-12
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
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Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
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Memory size (Flash) : 32G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependent on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)