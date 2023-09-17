I really love this telly, the panel is the best imo and gives a really good picture. The Ambience from the Ambilight is just perfect and really improves the overall visual experience. Also the sound isn’t bad either considering it has no additional sound bar. Altogether I am pretty happy with it, as the look of the TV is very nice as well as the remote which is backed in leather… nice touch. If you want to hear the cons for the TV I would say it has a few but they are minor really so I felt it was still worth 5 stars. Firstly, the worst thing is that not all AV channels are UHD, only two are which I feel is not enough. Second, the menus are a bit funny, the AV menu seems to change positions or not show all ports and generally it feels a bit clunky. Lastly, the place where a stand would go is missing the Ambilight sand if you have wall mounted like I have, Al small area at bottom of the screen is without LEDs. It’s a shame we can’t add a little row of LEDs to fit into the gap the stand would have been.