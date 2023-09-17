2 year warranty
Discontinued
65OLED807/56
Vibrant. Beautiful. Immersive.
Movies that look so real you’ll feel like you’re there. Games that respond so smoothly—and sound so thrilling—you’ll always want to play another level. Whatever you love, let this beautiful OLED TV with immersive Ambilight take you there.
P5 AI perfect picture engine
Dolby Atmos sound
4-sided Ambilight TV
164 cm (65") Android TV
With Ambilight, the incredible experience of watching a Philips OLED TV gets even better! LED lights on all four sides of the TV glow and change color in perfect sync with the colors of the on-screen action-or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.
Want to feel the full power of every scene? The lifelike picture of your Philips OLED TV always looks great, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, never gray, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported-you'll immerse like never before.
4.6
of 5
88
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Mangerman
17/09/2023
United Kingdom
Ambilight and wonderful picture
Love the picture quality, but ambilight does it for me, can never go back
Pros
Ambilight, picture
Cons
Too many options, remote is difficult
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 55OLED807 4K UHD Android TV
Date of Use 2023-03-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 55OLED807 4K UHD Android TV
Date of Use 2023-03-17
John00
14/09/2023
United Kingdom
Philips 806 oled
I love using this philips tv for star wars, marvel movies because of the ambilight
Pros
Ambilight, sharp picture
Cons
Software can be slow to respond
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 55OLED807 4K UHD Android TV
Date of Use 2022-09-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 55OLED807 4K UHD Android TV
Date of Use 2022-09-14
Rjc52
12/09/2023
United Kingdom
Excellent picture
Excellent picture. Reasonable price. I like the ambilights.
Pros
Good quality picture. Ambilights.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 55OLED807 4K UHD Android TV
Date of Use 2022-09-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 55OLED807 4K UHD Android TV
Date of Use 2022-09-12
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Philips OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.