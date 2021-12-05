ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

6000 seriesUltra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

58PUT6183/56

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Enjoy the clarity of 4K UHD in a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Pixel Precise Ultra HD ensures everything looks smooth and sharp. SAPHI gives you instant access to favourite content: Netflix movie night is just a button away.

See all benefits

with Pixel Precise UHD and Saphi system

Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

  • 146 cm (58")

  • 800 Picture Performance Index

  • HDR Plus

  • Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Slim yet sturdy build.

Our new stick stand were engineered to change space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.

4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

Pixel Precise Ultra HD. Fluid images with incredible depth.

The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good ....product...

Good picture quality and sound . Very fast Interface

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 6000 series Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV 58PUT6183 146 cm (58") 800 Picture Performance Index HDR Plus Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Date of Use 2020-12-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 6000 series Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV 58PUT6183 146 cm (58") 800 Picture Performance Index HDR Plus Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Date of Use 2020-12-05

31/03/2019

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Worth for money,fabulous finishing,gud sound pictr

Worth for money ,very good motion rate,pictr nd sound fabulous

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 6000 series Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV 58PUT6183 146 cm (58") 800 Picture Performance Index HDR Plus Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 6000 series Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV 58PUT6183 146 cm (58") 800 Picture Performance Index HDR Plus Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  3. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  4. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  5. Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.