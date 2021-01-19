2 year warranty
Discontinued
226E9QDSB/00
Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
This stylish brilliance monitor gives the best viewing beyond boundaries. Wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free reduces eye fatigue after long use.
E Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
3.5
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
VJafa
19/01/2021
United Kingdom
Excellent monitor!
I've purchased it 2 days ago and I'm very satisfied. The colours, image quality are perfect with HDMI connection and the stand looks luxurious. Simply the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-12-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-12-19
04/04/2020
United Kingdom
Mr. Jezza
This product is exactly as described, good for games and photos. Only one down are internal speakers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-04-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-04-04
TGCNathan
30/01/2019
United Kingdom
Great monitor! Works well!
This is a bargained priced monitor with a built in speaker! Great value for money!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QDSB LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QDSB LCD monitor
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.