ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

224E5QHAW/00

4

| (3) Reviews

Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to connect your Smartphone.

See all benefits

with Ultra Narrow Bezel, MHL

Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

  • Ultra Narrow Bezel

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

  • MHL

Superb glossy and texture finish

Charge your mobile device while watching movie

Optional MHL cable allows for HD video audio playback

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

2
1

06/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great value, top quality

good design, very thin bezel, crisp colours and comes with speakers built in. also has both VGA and HDMI connections.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

04/04/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

monitor itself very good

the monitor is very good sadly it only came with EU power cable so had to purchase UK 3 pin power cable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

28/11/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good monitor, but bad PSU

Bad PSU, if brightness is lower than 100% from the monitor is coming out buzzing sound.

This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  2. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  3. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.