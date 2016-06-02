Automatic air curl attachment creates waves and soft curls
Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion
3 different attachments for multiple styles and volume
Airstylingjust got even more versatile
Airstyling is a great way of adding natural volume, body and shine to your hair. Our auto rotating airstyler can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and to use to create a variety of styles. It also comes with a 50mm thermobrush – the ultimate accessory for adding body and movement – and should be used on nearly dry hair for salon blow dry results.
Air curling has arrived
Our StyleCare auto rotating airstyler now comes with a unique curling attachment to add more styling variety to this incredibly versatile airstyler. The air curler attachment can be used once hair is 80% dry to create gorgeous natural curls at the touch of a button.
A caring drying and styling experience
The curling and thermobrush attachments are both infused with protective keratin and offer ionic conditioning for smooth, frizz free shiny hair.
Attachments
Automatic air curling for waves and soft curls
Narrow concentrator nozzle for focused airflow
50mm round thermobrush for natural volume and movement
Get styling See how easy it is
Select just the right amount of hair using the sectioning accessory.
Place the strand of hair into the opening of the auto curler.
Click and hold the rotation button until the hair has been drawn inside completely.
Wait for the beep and then gently pull down the airstyler to release the curl.
Compare our airstylers
Keratin ceramic coating auto-rotating airstyler
StyleCare
Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.