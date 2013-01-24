Find the best breast pump for you

So now that you know what to consider, here’s how each pump stacks up against one another.

Double Comfort Electric breast pump

The Double Comfort Electric breast pump is the most efficient of the three. Although it’s a bigger investment, you’ll get more milk in a shorter amount of time, making it a good choice for moms who express every day, at home or at work.

Best for: Moms who want to save time

Single Comfort Electric breast pump

The Single Comfort Electric breast pump is the more portable option in the electric range. You’ll get the same comfortable design and technology as the Double Electric, plus a battery pack that allows you to pump if there’s no electricity outlet close by.

Best for: Moms who want an everyday all-rounder

Manual Comfort breast pump

What manual breast pumps lose in time, they gain in portability. Want something that’s light and fits in your hand bag, or only planning to express every so often? A manual breast pump gives you flexibility and a simple backup option.

Best for: Moms who want a portable option for on the go, or occasional expressing

Psssst

Still not sure which breast pump is the best for you? That’s okay. It can be hard to anticipate exactly what you’ll need—which is why we designed our electric breast pump to convert easily into a manual pump. For those times when you need something for on the go, just attach a handle and diaphragm and stem (both available online) to your electric pump. You’re now good to go!

Want to know more about our breast pumps? Click here to explore the range.