Suction power  you can see. 
Performer Ultimate  reveals hidden dust.

Bag vacuum cleaners

performance ultimate
Suction power you can see
  • Input power 2200W
  • TriActive LED floor light technology
  • HEPA 13 filter for healthy air
  • Remote control for ease of use
Bagless vacuum cleaners

Bagless vacuum cleaner

Full performance.

Easy dust disposal.

  • PowerCyclone for highly efficient air-dust separation and cleaning results
  • Easy and clean to empty with NanoClean technology
Cordless sticks vacuums

Cordless stick cleaners
Handy wet and dry cleaning
  • PowerCyclone for efficient air-dust separation
  • Integrated mopping function for wet cleaning
  • Move freely, without cords
Steam cleaners

Steam cleaner

Full performance.

The power of steam.

  • Uses steam to deep clean
  • No need to add detergents
  • Designed for all hard floors
Handheld vacuums

Hand vacuum cleaner
Effective cleaning results. Always at hand.
  • Powerful suction with cyclonic airflow  
  • Two-stage dust filtration for lasting performance 
  • Long-lasting lithium battery
Bags, Filters & nozzles

Vacuum cleaner accessories
Original Philips accessories
  • Vacuum cleaner bags and filters
  • Original replacement parts
  • Designed for maximum performance
performer ultimate video

Philips Performer Ultimate vacuum cleaner with LED floor light technology 


Every feature of the Performer Ultimate has been crafted for the Ultimate Cleaning experience. The LED floor light technology reveals the finest dust which is removed in one stroke thanks to the unique zigzag brushless profiling.
 

More than 99.9% of fine dust and allergens are captured through the HEPA 13 filter and maximum ease of use is delivered through the ergonomic remote control.

    accessories

