    High suction power with PowerCyclone technology

     

    Philips PowerPro Ultimate for superior cleaning performance

      Philips redefines floor cleaning with its Bagless product range.  

       

      Philips bagless vacuum cleaner are equipped with the latest technologies, including PowerCyclone, NanoClean and uniquely designed nozzles, to deliver superior cleaning performance and high suction power, from start to finish. 

      • PowerPro Ultimate vacuum cleaner

        Exceptionally high suction power

        Easy dust disposal

        Max. 2400W

        • 2.2 liter dust capacity
        • Max 450W suction power
        • Designed for easy emptying
        • HEPA13 filter for healthy air
        PowerPro Compact 

        vacuum cleaner

        FC9350/61

        Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

        Separates dust and air in one go

        Max. 1800W

        • 1.5 liters dust capacity
        • 350W Max Suction Power
        • Dust container designed for hygienic emptying
        • EPA10 filter for healthy air

         

        PowerPro Compact

        vacuum cleaner

        FC9351/61

        Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

        Separates dust and air in one go

        Max. 1900W

        • 1.5 liters dust capacity
        • 370W Max Suction Power
        • The nozzle is designed to for good pick-up of even the fine dust 
        • EPA10 filter for healthy air

         

        PowerPro Active  vacuum cleaner FC8670/61

        High suction power with PowerCyclone 4

        Separates dust and air in one go

        Max. 2000W

        • 1.7 liters dust capacity
        • 370W Max Suction Power
        • Designed to maximize dust pick-up, and container is easy to empty without a dust cloud
        • EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air
        PowerPro Ultimate vacuum cleaner FC9912/61

        Now with 60% higher suction power** with PowerCyclone 7

        Mess free dust disposal

        Max. 2200W

        • 2.2 liters dust capacity
        • 450W Max Suction Power
        • Designed to maximize dust pick-up, and container is easy to empty without a dust cloud
        • Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% filtration
        * Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01

        ** Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, according to EN 60312-1/2013 on carpet, Febr/April 2014

        What makes our PowerCyclone technology superior?

        When designing the Philips bagless vacuum cleaners, we perfected our PowerCyclone technology. So dust is immediately separated from air, and suction power stays stronger for longer. Our optimized cyclones help reduce the air resistance, for our most efficient conversion of input power into suction power. This also leads to maximized airflow – so you get high performance and excellent cleaning results.

        PowerCyclone technology
        Philips PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner

        Now with 60% higher suction power*

        The new Philips PowerPro Ultimate bagless vacuum cleaner stands for superior cleaning performance from start to finish. 

        PowerCyclone 7 for exceptional suction power  

        The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 7 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps:

        • Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet.
        • The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber.
        • At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

        NanoClean Technology for mess free dust disposal  

        The new innovative Nanoclean technology is especially developed for easy cleaning and for the prevention of the usual dust cloud.

        Just push the button to open the dust container lid – then tilt to dispose of the dust.

        The dust settles at the bottom of the dust bucket rather than staying in the air or sticking to the sides. When it’s time to empty, dust and dirt slide out – clean and easy.

        Hepa 13 Filter  

        The filter captures 99.9% of fine dust which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms.

         

        Remote Control  

        Thanks to the remote control, power settings are right by your hand so you can easily swtich between power settings to match the place and type of floor surface you are vacuuming for more efficient cleaning.

         

        Another advantage of the remote control is that you don’t have to keep reaching for the main unit so cleaning is easier than ever.

        Unique TriActive nozzles designed by Philips

        TriActive Z nozzle

         

        The TriActive Z is a unique Philips innovation that has a special zigzag design which channels fine dust, dirt and even big crumbs. It allows you to vacuum all in one stroke, without pushing the dirt and without extra effort. It is ideal for hard floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided.

         

        TriActive+ nozzle

         

        Our Triactive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go:

        1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down.

        2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front.

        3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes

         