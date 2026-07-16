Yes. You can use Philips Avent Natural Response nipples with thicker liquids as well as milk. These thicker liquids include anti-regurgitation (AR) formula, milk mixed with cereals, baby rice, baby food and milk mixtures, and soups.

Because thicker liquids flow more slowly, you may need a higher-numbered nipple to achieve a comfortable feeding flow for your baby.

For thicker liquids, you can use the Natural Response nipple number 6 (“Thick feed”), which is specially designed to support thicker feeds.

The Philips Avent Natural Response nipples are available in flow rates from 1 to 5 in the United States and Canada and from 1 to 6 in other countries.