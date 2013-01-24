Home
One blender for all functions


The new Philips Blender 5000 series comes with 5 pre-sets for versatile usage and 700 watt strong motor for finer blending

Philips Blender 5000 product video

Blending result

40% smoother*

Equipped with ProBlend Crush technology and a powerful, energy-efficient 700 W motor for smoother juices and smoothies.
*Compared to Philips HR2115
Philips Blender 5000 series
Smoothies
Sauces
Soup
Mixing
Ice crushing
Ice crushing infographics

How to make ice as #SoftAsSnow at home:

Icon one
Make sure the jar is completely dry
Icon two
Put in up to 10 ice cubes (small)
Icon three
Press "Pulse" 8 times
Icon four
Press "Speed 5" until it becomes smooth and soft

Various Recipes to Refresh The Whole Family

  • Drinks & ice creams
    Peanut butter, banana and flax smoothie

    View recipe
  • Drinks & ice creams
    Green ginger peach smoothie

    View recipe
  • Drinks & ice creams
    Fruit and oat smoothie

    View recipe

