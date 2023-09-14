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ضمان لمدة عامين

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سجل خلال 90 يومًا من تاريخ الشراء واحصل على ضمان ممتد (قد تنطبق الشروط).

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الدلائل والمستندات

إعلان التوافق الخاص للمملكة المتحدة - English (US)

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