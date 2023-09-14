ضمان لمدة عامين
تم إيقافه
الدعم
QP2520/33
تم إيقافه
When should I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade?
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?
Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?
How do I use my OneBlade on my body?
Can I use my Philips OneBlade while it is connected to the power outlet?
How do I attach attachments to my Philips OneBlade?
How do I trim my beard with my Philips OneBlade?
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