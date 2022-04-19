ضمان لمدة عامين
تم إيقافه
الدعم
HC5450/83
تم إيقافه
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
How to cut my own hair with Philips Hair Clipper?
Can I use my Philips Groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?
How do I clean my Philips Groomer?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
تحقق من شروط الضمان الخاص بك وابدأ عملية تبديل أو إصلاح منتج