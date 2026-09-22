My Philips 7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power

The filter and/or the cyclone are dirty

If the filter and/or cyclone (colored part in the dust bucket) are dirty you will notice that the suction power will decrease. To solve this, follow the instructions to clean both parts:

Dust bucket/cyclone

Turn off the appliance (image A1).

Remove the bucket by pressing the button while holding the appliance at a 45-degree angle (image 2).

Lift the colored part to access the bucket (image A3). Make sure to remove the hair and dirt stuck in the cyclone.

Empty the dust bucket (image A4).

Rinse the dust bucket under the tap. Please, avoid using the dishwasher (image A5).

Ensure the dust bucket is completely dry before placing it back (images A6-A7).

Filter

Remove the filter case from the colored part by rotating it counterclockwise (image B8).

Remove the washable foam filter from the filter case (image B9).

Tap both parts over a trash bin to clean (image B10).

Rinse the foam filter (image B11) and squeeze it until clean water comes out (image B12). Remember not to rinse the filter case. Note: For the best cleaning result, run the water through the filter with the filter tab facing downwards, allowing deeply attached dust to be washed out.

Allow the filter to dry for 24 hours (image B13).

Reassemble the parts (images B14-16).

The dust container is not attached properly to the appliance

If the dust bucket is not attached properly, this can cause problems with suction power. Make sure the dust bucket is attached properly by first aligning the top side of the bucket before hinging it in place. You could check 1:10-1:15 in the video below.

Note :

Ensure you first align the top side of the bucket before hinging it in place.

Make sure the filter is washed at least once a month when using the appliance regularly.