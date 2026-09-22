My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not clean properly
If your Philips HomeRun vacuum and mop robot does not clean properly, find the possible causes and solutions below.
The information below applies to the 7000 series models.
Check if the dustbin is full and empty the bin if necessary.
Clean the air filter in the dustbin and make sure that the air filter is placed back correctly in the dustbin.
Check if obstacles are stuck in the brushes and make sure that the main and side brushes are clean and free from hair or other debris.
Check if the washable mop needs to be replaced. If the mop is too worn to clean efficiently, it must be replaced. You can purchase a new washable mop via the app (main menu > find accessories > replacement mop pack XV1470) or Philips' website.
Check if the water tank is empty or needs refilling.
Watch the maintenance video of your robot model for step-by-step instructions.
The information below applies to the 5000 series models.
Check if the dustbin is full and empty the bin if necessary.
Clean the washable filter in the dustbin and make sure that the washable filter is placed back correctly in the dustbin. Note: Do not reassemble while it is wet.
Check if obstacles are stuck in the mop pads. Detach the rotary mops, and remove any obstacles.
Check if obstacles are stuck in the brushes and make sure that the main and side brushes are clean and free from hair or other debris.
Check if the rotary mop pads need to be replaced. If the mops are too worn to clean efficiently, they must be replaced. You can purchase a new set of rotary mops through the app (Settings > Maintenance > replacement mop pack XV1452) or Philips website.
If the solutions above did not help solve the issue, contact us for further assistance.
The information below applies to the 3000 series models.
Check if the dustbin is full and empty the bin if necessary.
Clean the air filter in the dustbin and make sure that the air filter is placed back correctly in the dustbin.
Check if obstacles are stuck in the brushes and make sure that the main and side brushes are clean and free from hair or other debris.
Check if the washable mop needs to be replaced. If the mop is too worn to clean efficiently, it must be replaced. You can purchase a new washable mop via the app (main menu > find accessories > replacement mop pack XV1430) or Philips' website.
Check if the water tank is empty or needs refilling.
Watch the maintenance video of your robot model for step-by-step instructions.
If the solutions above did not help solve the issue, contact us for further assistance.
The information below applies to the 2000 series models.
Check if the dustbin is full and empty the bin if necessary.
Clean the air filter in the dustbin and make sure that the air filter is dried and placed back correctly in the dustbin.
Check if obstacles are stuck in the brushes and make sure that the main and side brushes are clean and free from hair or other debris.
Check if the washable mop needs to be replaced. If the mop is too worn to clean efficiently, it must be replaced. You can purchase a new washable mop via the app (main menu > find accessories > replacement mop pack XV1430) or Philips' website.
Check if the water tank is empty or needs refilling.
Watch the maintenance video or check the Quick Start Guide of your robot model for step-by-step instructions.
If the solutions above did not help solve the issue, contact us for further assistance.
The information below applies to the 6000 series models.
Ensure that the filter, side brush, and main brush are installed correctly.
Check the dustbin and empty it if it is full.
Clean the entrance of the dust box if it is blocked by garbage.
Check for any obstacles in the brushes and remove any hair or debris.
Regularly wash the main brush, side brush, mop cloth, and clean the wheels for maintenance. Dry them before putting them back in use.
Replace any parts that are worn out, including the main brush, main brush cover, side brush, mop cloth, and filter screen.
The information on this page applies to the following models:XU5100/11 , XU3000/01 , XU3100/01 . Click here to show more product numbers ›