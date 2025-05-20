My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not auto-empty

The Philips HomeRun models, XU7100, XU5100 XU3100, XU3110, and XU2100 are equipped with an Auto-Empty station. After cleaning, the dustbin automatically empties into the disposable bag in the Auto-Empty station.



To make sure your robot empties its dustbin automatically in the disposable bag:

Check that the station is connected to the wall socket.

Ensure that the disposable dust bag is installed correctly. Tip : watch the video about using the Auto-Empty station of your robot model below.

: watch the video about using the Auto-Empty station of your robot model below. Check that the dust bag is not full.

Verify that the lid of the station is closed.

Turn off Quite mode or Do not disturb mode off, in the HomeRun app.

Check if the Auto-Empty station inlet is blocked or not.



Note for model XU7100

Auto-emptying will not start if you move your robot back to the station by hand.

Auto-emptying only starts if the robot returns automatically to the station.

Note for model XU5100

Self-cleaning will start when you manually return the robot to the station and when the robot automatically returns to the station.

To start automatic self-cleaning by hand, open the Philips HomeRun app and select your robot from the "My Robots" list. Then click on "Station" button at the homepage and select "Start self-cleaning".

To start auto-emptying after you have placed the robot back by hand, open the Philips HomeRun app and select your robot in the “my robots” list. Then click on the main menu button in the top left corner and select “Auto-Empty settings”. Here you can click the button “Empty dust container now”.

Please note, that auto-emptying can only be done once every 10 minutes, to prevent overheating of the motor.



If the solutions above did not help solve the issue, contact us for further assistance.