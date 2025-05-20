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My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not connect to Philips HomeRun App

If your Philips HomeRun vacuum and mop robot does not connect to the Philips HomeRun app, read the article below to find possible causes and solutions. 

homerun models

The information on this page applies to the following models: XU5100/11, XU3000/01, XU3100/01. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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